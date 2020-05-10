Gloria J. Ciccarelli
Gloria J. Ciccarelli

Oct. 16, 1941-Aug. 6, 2010

Happy Mother's Day Mom!

Your memory and love continues to resonate in each of us every single day. We love you and we miss you.

Love your family: Ralph, Tony, Mark, Julie, Peggy, Angela, Dennis, Michael, Dominic, Julianna, Zachary, Alex and Emma.

Published in The Repository on May 10, 2020.
