Gloria J. Ciccarelli



Oct. 16, 1941-Aug. 6, 2010



Happy Mother's Day Mom!



Your memory and love continues to resonate in each of us every single day. We love you and we miss you.



Love your family: Ralph, Tony, Mark, Julie, Peggy, Angela, Dennis, Michael, Dominic, Julianna, Zachary, Alex and Emma.



