Gloria J. Halter
age 83, died Saturday. Born in Stockport, she had lived in Canton most of her life until moving to Rootstown in 2012. She had worked at the Timken Company and was a member of Little Flower Catholic Church.
Survived by her children: Tanna Walter, Laura Keller, and Randy, Lane, James and Alvie Halter, 15 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Sandra Neice; and brother, Alan Blind.
Services will be Friday at 10 a.m. in the Lamiell Funeral Home with Seminarian Ryan Furlong officiating. Burial in Forest Hill Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday from 5-7 p.m. Condolences may be may be to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on May 22, 2019