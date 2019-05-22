Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Calling hours
Thursday, May 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
View Map
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GLORIA HALTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GLORIA J. HALTER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GLORIA J. HALTER Obituary
Gloria J. Halter

age 83, died Saturday. Born in Stockport, she had lived in Canton most of her life until moving to Rootstown in 2012. She had worked at the Timken Company and was a member of Little Flower Catholic Church.

Survived by her children: Tanna Walter, Laura Keller, and Randy, Lane, James and Alvie Halter, 15 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Sandra Neice; and brother, Alan Blind.

Services will be Friday at 10 a.m. in the Lamiell Funeral Home with Seminarian Ryan Furlong officiating. Burial in Forest Hill Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday from 5-7 p.m. Condolences may be may be to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now