Gloria Jean Burdette
1944 - 2020
Gloria Jean Burdette

75, passed away peacefully, early Saturday morning, July 25, 2020. Born in Massillon July 31, 1944, a daughter to the late Charles R. and Fannie (Colison) Daily, Sr., Gloria was a homemaker. A woman of quiet faith, she was a devoted wife and a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Known for keeping a spotless home and setting a beautiful table, Gloria found pleasure in the simple tasks of cooking and cleaning. In her leisure time she enjoyed ceramics and visiting flea markets.

Preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Gloria Napier and Patricia Alman; sister, Linda Sue Reynolds and brother, Charles R. Daily, Jr.; Gloria is survived by her best friend, gentle caregiver and beloved husband of 31 years, James O. Burdette, of the home; daughter, Judy Jarvis, of Wooster and son, Phillip "Bud" (Mary) Yochiem, of Bellview, Fla. Also surviving are several grandchildren; and her sisters, Charlene Geiser, Doris (Michael) Parsons and Marilyn Basford, all of Massillon.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Gloria's nephew, Pastor Ronald Bachman will officiate and burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive condolences one hour prior to the service, from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday morning in the funeral home. For the safety of those attending, wearing a face mask is essential and social distancing protocols will be observed. Your memories and condolences are always welcome and may be added to our on-line guestbook by visiting www.atkinsonfeucht.com.





330-833-4193


Published in The Repository on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home
JUL
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
