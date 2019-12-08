The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Jean Smith


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Jean Smith Obituary
Gloria Jean Smith

Age 74 of Navarre, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness. Gloria was born on February 17, 1945 in Circleville, Ohio to Harold and Nellie (Clum) Stoehr. She was a 1963 graduate of Perry High School and first in her graduating class at the Aultman School of Nursing where she received her LPN license. She was a nurse at Aultman for over 28 years. She loved being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and crocheting, and treasured going on vacation.

She is preceded by her parents and great granddaughter, Khaleesi Simon. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, William "Billy" Smith; sons, Gregory (Joan) Smith, and Todd A. (Shelly) Smith; grandson, Gabriel Smith; sisters, Beth Paul and Deidra Remark; special nephew, Ryan Paul; also grandchildren, Shane (Jessica) Simon and Shanna Simon; great grandchildren, Juniper Simon and Raylyn Simon; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends and family may call on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 5-8 at Paquelet Funeral Home. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to www.paquelet.com.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now