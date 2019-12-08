|
Gloria Jean Smith
Age 74 of Navarre, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness. Gloria was born on February 17, 1945 in Circleville, Ohio to Harold and Nellie (Clum) Stoehr. She was a 1963 graduate of Perry High School and first in her graduating class at the Aultman School of Nursing where she received her LPN license. She was a nurse at Aultman for over 28 years. She loved being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and crocheting, and treasured going on vacation.
She is preceded by her parents and great granddaughter, Khaleesi Simon. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, William "Billy" Smith; sons, Gregory (Joan) Smith, and Todd A. (Shelly) Smith; grandson, Gabriel Smith; sisters, Beth Paul and Deidra Remark; special nephew, Ryan Paul; also grandchildren, Shane (Jessica) Simon and Shanna Simon; great grandchildren, Juniper Simon and Raylyn Simon; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends and family may call on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 5-8 at Paquelet Funeral Home. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to www.paquelet.com.
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Dec. 8, 2019