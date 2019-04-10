Home

Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-9644
Gloria Little
Gloria Jeanne Little


Gloria Jeanne Little
Gloria Jeanne Little Obituary
Gloria Jeanne Little 1942-2019

age 76 of Canton, passed away on April 7, 2019. Gloria was born on April 26, 1942 in Canton, Ohio to Walter and Hazel Cochran.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother Frank Seery and nephew Curtis Cochran. She is survived by her husband Bill Little Sr.; her sons, Bill (Despina) Little, Jr. Kenneth Little, and Todd Little; her grandchildren, Robyn, Alex, Daniel, Jacob and Miranda; and her brother Loren (Linda) Cochran.

The family will be having private services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the

www.kidney.org

Condolences may be made at www.karlofh.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 10, 2019
