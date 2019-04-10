|
|
Gloria Jeanne Little 1942-2019
age 76 of Canton, passed away on April 7, 2019. Gloria was born on April 26, 1942 in Canton, Ohio to Walter and Hazel Cochran.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother Frank Seery and nephew Curtis Cochran. She is survived by her husband Bill Little Sr.; her sons, Bill (Despina) Little, Jr. Kenneth Little, and Todd Little; her grandchildren, Robyn, Alex, Daniel, Jacob and Miranda; and her brother Loren (Linda) Cochran.
The family will be having private services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the
Published in The Repository on Apr. 10, 2019