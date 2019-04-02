Home

Gloria Kay Brackman Obituary
Gloria Kay Brackman

71, of Country Lawn Center, Navarre, passed away Saturday, March 30 following a period of declining health. She was born at Massillon the daughter of the late Louis and Alverta Kemp Brackman and a life resident of the area. She had retired from Walmart and was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Massillon.

She is survived by niece, Cheryl Corell; nephews, Vernon and Kyle Wenger, Gloria was preceded by sister, Carole Wenger and brother, Ramon Loye Brackman.

A service celebrating Gloria's life will be held Wednesday evening at 8 p.m. in Lantzer Funeral Home, 230 2nd. Ave. S.E., Beach City. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. condolences may be made to www.lantzerfuneralhome.

com.

Published in The Repository on Apr. 2, 2019
