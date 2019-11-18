Home

Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
GLORIA M. MAYLE


1950 - 2019
GLORIA M. MAYLE Obituary
Gloria M. Mayle

Age 69, of Canton, passed away Sat. Nov. 16, 2019. She was born Feb. 24, 1950 in Dover, OH, a daughter of the late William and Mary (Swinford) Hamilton, and had been a Canton resident since 1971, previously Mineral City. Gloria had been a Nurses Aide at Canton Christian Home and Voca Rest Care.

She is survived by three daughters: Kim Milburn, Mary Lou Mayle, and Trisha Lynn Mayle; three grandchildren: Heaven Milburn, Kaili Hatchett, and Micah Carnahan; two sisters and two brothers, Barbara (Robert) King, Patricia (Lambert) Everson, George Hamilton, and John (Brenda) Hamilton.

Services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home with Pastor Robert King officiating. Interment will be in German Cemetery in Mineral City. Friends may call Wed. 6-8 p.m. Condolences may be sent to:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 456-4766
Published in The Repository on Nov. 18, 2019
