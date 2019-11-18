|
|
Gloria M. Mayle
Age 69, of Canton, passed away Sat. Nov. 16, 2019. She was born Feb. 24, 1950 in Dover, OH, a daughter of the late William and Mary (Swinford) Hamilton, and had been a Canton resident since 1971, previously Mineral City. Gloria had been a Nurses Aide at Canton Christian Home and Voca Rest Care.
She is survived by three daughters: Kim Milburn, Mary Lou Mayle, and Trisha Lynn Mayle; three grandchildren: Heaven Milburn, Kaili Hatchett, and Micah Carnahan; two sisters and two brothers, Barbara (Robert) King, Patricia (Lambert) Everson, George Hamilton, and John (Brenda) Hamilton.
Services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home with Pastor Robert King officiating. Interment will be in German Cemetery in Mineral City. Friends may call Wed. 6-8 p.m. Condolences may be sent to:
www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330) 456-4766
Published in The Repository on Nov. 18, 2019