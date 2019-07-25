|
Gloria Marie Armitage
age 95, of Massillon, made her earthly departure Monday, July 22, 2019, at The Inn at University Village. Born January 8, 1924 in Cleveland, Ohio, she was a graduate of Cleveland State University; and worked many years as office manager at Central Presbyterian Church. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, George and Carmella (Casoli) Codeluppi; two brothers and one sister.
Surviving are her husband, Ronald E. Armitage; daughter, Robin Gloria Armitage; her beloved Yorkie, Lovey; and a niece Norma Aultman.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 26th., at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon with Pastor Larry Lalama officiating. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Private burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Memorials are suggested to Stark County Humane Society. Words of comfort and support may be placed at: www.atkinsonfeucht.com
330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on July 25, 2019