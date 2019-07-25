Home

Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home
Massillon, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home
Massillon, OH
GLORIA MARIE ARMITAGE


1924 - 2019
GLORIA MARIE ARMITAGE Obituary
Gloria Marie Armitage

age 95, of Massillon, made her earthly departure Monday, July 22, 2019, at The Inn at University Village. Born January 8, 1924 in Cleveland, Ohio, she was a graduate of Cleveland State University; and worked many years as office manager at Central Presbyterian Church. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, George and Carmella (Casoli) Codeluppi; two brothers and one sister.

Surviving are her husband, Ronald E. Armitage; daughter, Robin Gloria Armitage; her beloved Yorkie, Lovey; and a niece Norma Aultman.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 26th., at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon with Pastor Larry Lalama officiating. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Private burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Memorials are suggested to Stark County Humane Society.









330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on July 25, 2019
