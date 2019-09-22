Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Chapel
on the campus of Walsh University
North Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Walulik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Roslyn Walulik


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Roslyn Walulik Obituary
Gloria Roslyn Walulik

age 74 of Canton, Ohio passed away in her home on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 following a long illness. She was born on February 7, 1945 in Weirton, WV to the late Pete and Rose (Pirraglia) Palumbo. Gloria will be remembered for her love and devotion to her Catholic faith and her family. Her magnificent presence and elegance will not be forgotten by those who knew her. Among her many passions were fashion, cooking, traveling, decorating, and gardening. Gloria was a member of Beta Sigma Phi International.

In addition to her parents, Gloria is preceded in death by sisters Mary Lestini and Loretta Palumbo. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, David L. Walulik, daughter Michele Stine of Silver Lake, Ohio, son Matthew (Erica) Walulik of Jackson Township, Ohio, sisters Dolores Ribar of St. Johns, FL and Rose Zias of Pittsburgh, PA.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Chapel on the campus of Walsh University, North Canton, (TOMORROW) Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Fr. Thomas Cebula as celebrant. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gloria's memory to (262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105). Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now