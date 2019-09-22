|
|
Gloria Roslyn Walulik
age 74 of Canton, Ohio passed away in her home on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 following a long illness. She was born on February 7, 1945 in Weirton, WV to the late Pete and Rose (Pirraglia) Palumbo. Gloria will be remembered for her love and devotion to her Catholic faith and her family. Her magnificent presence and elegance will not be forgotten by those who knew her. Among her many passions were fashion, cooking, traveling, decorating, and gardening. Gloria was a member of Beta Sigma Phi International.
In addition to her parents, Gloria is preceded in death by sisters Mary Lestini and Loretta Palumbo. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, David L. Walulik, daughter Michele Stine of Silver Lake, Ohio, son Matthew (Erica) Walulik of Jackson Township, Ohio, sisters Dolores Ribar of St. Johns, FL and Rose Zias of Pittsburgh, PA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Chapel on the campus of Walsh University, North Canton, (TOMORROW) Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Fr. Thomas Cebula as celebrant. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gloria's memory to (262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105). Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 22, 2019