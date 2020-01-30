The Repository Obituaries
|
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
1933 - 2020
Gloria Schnabel Obituary
Gloria Schnabel

age 86, of Canton passed away at her residence on January 27, 2020. Gloria was born on March 6, 1933, in Canton to the late Jose and Carmella Rodriguez. Gloria was a devoted woman who deeply loved the LORD, her husband Bob and her family. She will be truly missed by all who loved her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years Bob Schnabel, brother, Joseph Rodriguez, sister, Dolly Popa, and brothers, Rick and Tony DiTomaso, Gloria is survived by three children Robert (Lesa) Schnabel, Brenda (Dave) Lydick, Tami (Allan) Schouviller; 10 grandchildren, Dr. Robert D. Schnabel, Dustin (Erin) Schnabel, Jarrod (Hope) Schnabel, Luke (Kaley) Schnabel, Jacob Slutz, Luke Slutz, Kari (Tim) Kelleher, David (Amanda) Lydick, Danyel Thomas, Tom (Hannah) Thomas; 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral service will be held at Noon on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Paquelet Funeral Home with Minister Rick Brown officiating. Calling hours will be held from 10-Noon prior to the service on Saturday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to RDH12 Fund for Sight, (for the benefit of her great niece, Abigail), P.O. Box 161481, Boiling Spring, SC 29316. A special thank you to Crossroads Hospice for all the wonderful care Gloria received. Messages of support and sympathy can be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com.

Paquelet, 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Jan. 30, 2020
