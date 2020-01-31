Home

Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH
Gloria Schnabel


1933 - 2020
Gloria Schnabel Obituary
Gloria Schnabel

Funeral service will be held at Noon on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Paquelet Funeral Home with Minister Rick Brown officiating. Calling hours will be held from 10-Noon prior to the service on Saturday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to RDH12 Fund for Sight, (for the benefit of her great niece, Abigail), P.O. Box 161481, Boiling Spring, SC 29316. A special thank you to Crossroads Hospice for all the wonderful care Gloria received. Messages of support and sympathy can be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com.

Paquelet, 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Jan. 31, 2020
