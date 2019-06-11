|
|
Goldie 'Louise' Clevenger
Age 98, reunited with many friends and family members June 7, 2019. Born March 17, 1921 in New Milton, W.Va. to the late Thomas Jefferson and Olive Esther Boyce. She resided in Massillon and Brewster area most of her life, and was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth, son Charles and brothers, Thomas Jr., Robert and Edmond.
Survived by grandson, Charles (Stacey) Clevenger; great granddaughter, Anastasia Lyn; step grandchildren, Schawn (Melissa) Stoiber, Shannon Stoiber, Shayna (Jason) Newsome, Shane (Belinda) Stoiber; and great step-grandchildren, Spencer, Emily, Eric, Trinity, Tallon, Jason, Kailey and Samara.
Friends may call Wednesday from 5 p.m. until the service at service at 6 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. Her final resting place will be Brookfield Cemetery. Goldie will be remembered with pleasure for those who have met her. Heaven is blessed with a new angel.
Published in The Repository on June 11, 2019