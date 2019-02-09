|
|
Goldie Margaret Bolitho
age 95, of Massillon passed away on Sunday February 3, 2019. She was born in Canton, Ohio on January 28, 1924, and was the daughter of the late Paul Dohy and Susan Dohy Nagy. Goldie grew up in Canton and graduated from Canton Timken High School in 1942. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where she quilted with the ladies weekly and the Trirosis Club. On September 14, 1946, she married Joseph Bolitho and together they raised three sons. Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; brothers David Dohy and John Dohy; and great grandson, Tyler Joseph Glenn.
She is survived by her sons: Jody (Sharon) Bolitho, John (Sandra) Bolitho and Kevin (Robin) Bolitho; grandchildren: Amy Nielsen, Melissa Zingo, Molly Kale, Adam Bolitho and Chelsea Bolitho; and six great grandchildren.
Her cremains will be interred at Sunset Hills Burial Park. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, Massillon, at a later date. Memorial contributions in Goldie's name can be made to Great Lakes Hospice Foundation, 900 Cooper St., Jackson, MI 49202 or to the United Methodist Women of Trinity UMC, 3757 Lincoln Way East Massillon, Ohio 44646. The family invites you to visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 9, 2019