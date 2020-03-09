|
Gordon E. "Gordy" Ebert
Funeral service WEDNESDAY 11:00 a.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. East (Rte. 93) Canal Fulton with Chuck Davis officiating. Entombment with military honors at Calvary Cemetery, Massillon. Friends may call at the funeral home TUESDAY 6 - 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mercy Hospice, 4369 Whipple Ave., Canton, OH 44718.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 9, 2020