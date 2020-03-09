Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
View Map

Gordon E. "Gordy" Ebert

Gordon E. "Gordy" Ebert Obituary
Gordon E. "Gordy" Ebert

Funeral service WEDNESDAY 11:00 a.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. East (Rte. 93) Canal Fulton with Chuck Davis officiating. Entombment with military honors at Calvary Cemetery, Massillon. Friends may call at the funeral home TUESDAY 6 - 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mercy Hospice, 4369 Whipple Ave., Canton, OH 44718.

www.swigarteasterling

funeralhome.com

Swigart-Easterling

330-854-2356
Published in The Repository on Mar. 9, 2020
