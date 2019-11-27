|
|
Gordon Gene Rodocker
age 65, a gentle, quiet soul entered his Heavenly home on Monday November 25, 2019. He was born the third son to Maurice and Marguerite Rodocker on December 19, 1953. He was a brother to Roger and Bruce and a very loving uncle to Renae, Brandee and Robyn. Gorgon lived in a group home in Massillon for many years and loved his job at the MRDD Workshops. Gordon was a lover of Country music, Elvis Presley, a good cold beer and shuffling cards. He could bust a move on the dance floor when the opportunity arose. He loved bowling in the Special Olympics with his group home and never met a stranger. The last few years were challenging for Gordon as his eyesight diminished, limiting his activities. His love for life and those who cared for him never wavered. Gordon held a special place in his heart for Scott and Pat Parks whom he loved dearly. They were a monumental part of his life.
Loved ones left to mourn him are his brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Shari, brother, Bruce; loving nieces, Renae (Jack) Snyder, Brandee (Matt) Monroe and Robyn (Joel) Peterson; great-nieces and nephews, Silas, Caroline, Jack and Cecelia Snyder, Nash and Raef Monroe, Grady, Rylan and Lyla Peterson. We are reminded each day in our lives what he taught us and how very much he impacted our lives. We treasure this journey we shared with him. He made us a better family by being a part of ours. We will miss you and love you forever our dear sweet Gordon.
Funeral services will be Friday November 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home with Deacon Randy Smith officiating. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Friends and family will be received one hour before services on Friday (10-11 a.m). Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Nov. 27, 2019