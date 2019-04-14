|
Gordon L. Ross 1921-2019
97, of Fort Myers, FL died on April 4, 2019 at Hospice House in Fort Myers, surrounded by his loving family. Born on December 5, 1921 to Kenneth and Mary Ross, he grew up in Port Washington, NY. He was a 1944 graduate of Dartmouth College where he enlisted in the Navy V-12 program serving with the Seabees on Guam during World War II. In 1947 Gordon moved to Canton, Ohio beginning a 39 year career with the Timken Company's engineering department. While living in Canton he played with the Canton Symphony Orchestra, served on the boards of Directors of the Stark County District Library and the Downtown YMCA. After his retirement in 1986, Gordon moved with his wife Darla from Canton to his summer home in Hancock, NH and new winter home in Fort Myers. During his retirement he become an accomplished and prolific watercolor artist, winning prizes in Florida and New Hampshire. Gordon and Darla enjoyed hosting family gatherings while sharing their many creative talents with others including shell sculpturing, gardening, painting and ginger marmalade making for the Hancock Farmer's Market. Darla's devotion and care for Gordon will always be remembered and appreciated by his family.
Gordon was predeceased by his first wife, Elodie (Loiseaux), with whom who he had four children who survive him. In 1982 he married Darla Roshong who survives him along with her two children. He is also survived by eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Donations in memory of Gordon can be made to Hospice House in Fort Myers.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 14, 2019