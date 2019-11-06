|
Rev. Gordon L. Thomas
Rev. Gordon L. Thomas, age 71,passed away at 4:25 p.m., Monday, November 4, 2019 at Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center in Copley.
He was born May 16, 1948, in Sharon, Pennsylvania to the late Lewis and Alice (Wasilko) Thomas. Pastor Gordon Thomas served at First Baptist Church-Sharpsville Pa. as an interim Pastor from 1971-1972, Geneva Road Baptist Church-Wheaton, Illinois from 1973-1976, Waynesfield Baptist Church-Waynesfield, Ohio from 1977-1980, Trinity Baptist Church-N. Canton, Ohio from 1980-1993 and First Baptist Church-Alliance, Ohio from 1993-2010. He was a member of the Lions Club, and involved with Goodwill Industries in Canton from 1984-1990, volunteered with Quest Recovery Service in Canton, organized N. Canton Singles Club and Big Brother/Big Sister Programs in Lombard, Illinois, and N Canton, American Baptist Churches of Ohio Adjunct Staff Christian Education, Moderator at Akron Baptist Association, treasurer of North Canton Ministerial Association, Moderator at Trumbull Baptist Association and Board of Trustee at Judson Hill Camp in Camp Koinonia, board of trustee for Neighborhood Ministries in Youngstown and 12 years as Director of Junior Camp at Judson Hills Camp.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, November 8th at First Baptist Church in Alliance with Rev. Luke Oskin and Rev. Katie Oskin co-officiating. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m., Thursday the 7th at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church. Visitation will also be held Friday November 8th from 5-7 p.m. at Flynn Funeral Home 2630 E. State St., Hermitage, PA 16148. Interment will be held at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, PA. Memorial contributions may be
made to First Baptist Church Camp Scholarship Fund 1659 W. State St. Alliance OH 44601 or to Trinity Baptist Church Camp Scholarship Fund 1211 E. Maple St., N. Canton, OH 44720. Arrangements are by Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home 75 S. Union Ave., Alliance, OH 44601. Friends may register online at: www.ctcfuneral.com
CassadayTurkle-Christian, 330-823-1050
Published in The Repository on Nov. 6, 2019