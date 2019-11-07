|
Rev. Gordon L. Thomas
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, November 8th at First Baptist Church in Alliance with Rev. Luke Oskin and Rev. Katie Oskin co-officiating. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m., Thursday the 7th at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church. Visitation will also be held Friday November 8th from 5-7 p.m. at Flynn Funeral Home 2630 E. State St., Hermitage, PA 16148. Interment will be held at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Camp Scholarship Fund 1659 W. State St. Alliance OH 44601 or to Trinity Baptist Church Camp Scholarship Fund 1211 E. Maple St., N. Canton, OH 44720. Arrangements are by Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home 75 S. Union Ave., Alliance, OH 44601. Friends may register online at: www.ctcfuneral.com
CassadayTurkle-Christian, 330-823-1050
Published in The Repository on Nov. 7, 2019