Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Skyland Pines Banquet Center
Gordon "Gordy" M. Gonzalez

age 66 of Louisville, passed away Tuesday after fighting a battle with glioblastoma. He was born in Canton to the late Manuel and Daisy Mary (Iesue) Gonzalez. Gordy was a graduate of McKinley High School and a U.S. Army veteran. Gordy was the owner of Louisville Car Wash.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years Robin (Bird) Gonzalez, daughter Descee Gonzalez, and brother Gary (Cheryl) Gonzalez.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday at 1 p.m., at Skyland Pines Banquet Center. Memorial donations may be made to Aultman Compassionate Care Center in Gordy's memory.

Rossi (330)492-5830

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Aug. 10, 2019
