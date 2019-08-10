|
|
Gordon "Gordy" M. Gonzalez
age 66 of Louisville, passed away Tuesday after fighting a battle with glioblastoma. He was born in Canton to the late Manuel and Daisy Mary (Iesue) Gonzalez. Gordy was a graduate of McKinley High School and a U.S. Army veteran. Gordy was the owner of Louisville Car Wash.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years Robin (Bird) Gonzalez, daughter Descee Gonzalez, and brother Gary (Cheryl) Gonzalez.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday at 1 p.m., at Skyland Pines Banquet Center. Memorial donations may be made to Aultman Compassionate Care Center in Gordy's memory.
Rossi (330)492-5830
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Aug. 10, 2019