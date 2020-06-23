Gordon W. "Gordy" Clark
1931 - 2020
Gordon "Gordy" W. Clark

age 89 of Massillon, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Aultman Compassionate Care Center. He was born Jan. 27, 1931, in Canton the son of the late William and Pauline (Presgraves) Clark. Gordy was a Korean veteran serving in the Marines. Gordy retired from Midwest Industries after 20 years of service as a machine operator and previously had worked at Weber Dental. He enjoyed hiking and was an avid rock collector.

Gordy is survived by children, Cindy Clark, Mike (Marnie) Clark, Mark Clark; grandchildren, Duncan, Brenden, and Shannon Clark; sister-in-law, Ann Bussard; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Edris Clark, siblings, Francis and Joann.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel, 639 1st St NE, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Cynthia McNair officiating. Burial to follow the service at Oakwood Cemetery in Massillon. Donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association 225 N. Michigan Ave Floor 17, Chicago, IL, 60601 or Salvation Army 315 - 6th St. N.E., Massillon, Ohio, 44646. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248

Published in The Repository on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Heitger Funeral Services
Heitger Funeral Services
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
