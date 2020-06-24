Gordon W. "Gordy" Clark
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gordon "Gordy" W. Clark

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel, 639 1st St NE, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Cynthia McNair officiating. Burial to follow the service at Oakwood Cemetery in Massillon. Donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association 225 N. Michigan Ave Floor 17, Chicago, IL, 60601 or Salvation Army 315 - 6th St. N.E., Massillon, Ohio, 44646. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Heitger Funeral Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heitger Funeral Services
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved