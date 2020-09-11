Gottfried H. Knetsch Sr.
90, passed away on September 8, 2020. He was born in Germany the son of the late Hans and Maria Knetsch on February 9, 1930. He retired from Sugardale. He was a member of St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Knetsch; daughter Hazel Fredericks; three brothers; and two sisters. Gottfried is survived by his children, Gottfried (Cheryl) Knetsch Jr., Michael (Margaret) Knetsch, and Alica (Chris) Werner; seven grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and other relatives.
Private Graveside Services will be held at Sunset Hill Memorial Garden. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed, 330-477-6721