Grace Ann (Trump) Sakel
age 69, of Canton, passed away Oct. 31. Grace was born on Nov. 27, 1949 in Canton, Ohio. She graduated from Glenwood High School in 1967 and completed her Bachelor's degree from Mount Union College in 1971. She was a proud retiree from The Hoover Company in North Canton, after a 30 year career. She was a woman with a heart of gold and had a knack for finding the best bargain she could, especially for those she loved. She will always be remembered for her many great sayings including getting the last "love you more" in a conversation and for enjoying her hot cup of coffee and a sweet treat.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Helen Trump, as well as one son, Floyd Jarvis Sakel. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, James Sakel, and two sons, James Jr. (Stephanie and granddaughter Lydia) Sakel and Jeremy (Katie and granddaughter Isabella) Sakel. She is also survived by her sister, Diane (Greg) Zupp. She will also be missed by all of her family especially her nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her family was of paramount importance to her as most of her time was spent caring for her parents, sons, and her granddaughters.
You will be missed here on earth for as long as we live but we look forward to our reunion through Jesus Christ, our Lord. Love you more.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 11 am-12 pm at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Funeral Services will begin at 12 pm and burial will follow at North Lawn Cemetery in North Canton.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 3, 2019