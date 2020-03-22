Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 830-0148
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Schwarzwaelder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Elizabeth Schwarzwaelder


2001 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace Elizabeth Schwarzwaelder Obituary
Grace Elizabeth Schwarzwaelder

age 18 of Jackson Township passed away on March 19, 2020. She was born April 14, 2001 in Pittsburgh the daughter of David and Wanda (Timothée) Schwarzwaelder. Grace was a 2019 graduate of Jackson High School, where she was inducted into the National Honor Society and the Spanish Honor Society. Currently she was attending The OSU Mansfield Campus. She was involved in dance, track and field, cross country, and swimming. She was passionate about environmental issues and loved animals of all kinds. We celebrate her life and all the lives she touched in a special way.

In addition to her parents she is survived by her brother, Michael David Schwarzwaelder; maternal grandmother, Josefa Timothée; paternal grandfather, Charles Schwarzwaelder; and nine aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Miguel Angel Timothée and paternal grandmother, Mildred Jean Schwarzwaelder.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 24 at Heitger Funeral Home, 5850 Wales Rd NW, from 4 to 8 pm. Due to current restrictions on public gatherings only 50 people will be permitted at one time. Private funeral services will be held for the family. Her final place of rest will be at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Massillon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Grace's name to the Stark County Humane Society. Condolences to the family may be made at Heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -