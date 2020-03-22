|
Grace Elizabeth Schwarzwaelder
age 18 of Jackson Township passed away on March 19, 2020. She was born April 14, 2001 in Pittsburgh the daughter of David and Wanda (Timothée) Schwarzwaelder. Grace was a 2019 graduate of Jackson High School, where she was inducted into the National Honor Society and the Spanish Honor Society. Currently she was attending The OSU Mansfield Campus. She was involved in dance, track and field, cross country, and swimming. She was passionate about environmental issues and loved animals of all kinds. We celebrate her life and all the lives she touched in a special way.
In addition to her parents she is survived by her brother, Michael David Schwarzwaelder; maternal grandmother, Josefa Timothée; paternal grandfather, Charles Schwarzwaelder; and nine aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Miguel Angel Timothée and paternal grandmother, Mildred Jean Schwarzwaelder.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 24 at Heitger Funeral Home, 5850 Wales Rd NW, from 4 to 8 pm. Due to current restrictions on public gatherings only 50 people will be permitted at one time. Private funeral services will be held for the family. Her final place of rest will be at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Massillon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Grace's name to the Stark County Humane Society. Condolences to the family may be made at Heitger.com
