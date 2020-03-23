|
|
|
Grace Elizabeth
Schwarzwaelder
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 24 at Heitger Funeral Home, 5850 Wales Rd NW, from 4 to 8 pm. Due to current restrictions on public gatherings only 50 people will be permitted at one time. Private funeral services will be held for the family. Her final place of rest will be at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Massillon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Grace's name to the Stark County Humane Society. Condolences to the family may be made at Heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory
330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on Mar. 23, 2020