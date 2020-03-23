Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 830-0148
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Grace Elizabeth Schwarzwaelder

Grace Elizabeth

Schwarzwaelder

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 24 at Heitger Funeral Home, 5850 Wales Rd NW, from 4 to 8 pm. Due to current restrictions on public gatherings only 50 people will be permitted at one time. Private funeral services will be held for the family. Her final place of rest will be at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Massillon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Grace's name to the Stark County Humane Society. Condolences to the family may be made at Heitger.com

Published in The Repository on Mar. 23, 2020
