Grace Irene Oakleaf
"Together Again"
of Navarre, following a long and purposeful life, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, March 8, 2019, at the age of 97. She was born in Dover, Ohio February 25, 1922, a daughter to the late Rudolph and Eva (Ruff) Handrich. Following the untimely death of her father, Grace was raised from the age of six by her maternal aunt and uncle, the late Roy and Ada Shetler. She graduated from the former Navarre High School with the Class of 1940 and remained a Navarre resident thereafter. A dedicated and supportive member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Navarre, Grace was a homemaker; a devoted wife and a loving mom who placed her husband and her boys at the center of her life. As the family grew, she loved her role as grandma, great-grandma and great-great-grandma. A marvelous cook and gifted with needle and thread, she enjoyed sewing and quilting. She was proud of her garden and spent many happy hours relaxing there.
Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Sterling W. Oakleaf and a son, Richard Alan Oakleaf; three sisters and three brothers; Grace is survived by her sons, Gary (Cheryl) Oakleaf, of Canton and Bob (Dianna) Oakleaf, of Strasburg. Also surviving are five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter as well as a host of nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Navarre. Pastor Brent Gundlah will officiate and burial will follow at Union Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive condolences on Tuesday evening, March 12, from 6-8:00 p.m. in the funeral home. The family has also suggested memorial contributions to advance the mission and ministry of St. Paul United Church of Christ. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.
330-879-5433
Published in The Repository on Mar. 11, 2019