Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
23 E Wooster St
Navarre, OH 44662
(330) 879-5433
Service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
23 E Wooster St
Navarre, OH 44662
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
7:45 PM
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Parish Church
Navarre, OH
GRACE JOANNE RESH


GRACE JOANNE RESH Obituary
Grace Joanne Resh

According to her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11:00 Tuesday morning, April 23, 2019, at Holy Family Parish Church in Navarre. Private burial will follow at a later date. The family will receive condolences on Monday evening, April 22, from 6-8:00 p.m. at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Navarre. The rosary will be prayed to close the visitation at 7:45 p.m. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit,

330-879-5433
Published in The Repository on Apr. 19, 2019
