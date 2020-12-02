Grace Mary Roberto Stumpage 93, of Canton, Ohio, died Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Bethany Nursing Home in Canton, OH. She was born on June 18, 1927 in Canton, OH, the daughter of the late Salvatore and Angela (DeStefano) Roberto. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles E. Stump. Grace graduated from Timken High School, Canton, OH and obtained a BA degree from Kent State Stark. Grace was a teacher at St. John the Baptist Elementary School and as a kindergarten teacher in Sterling Park, VA. She worked in Patient's Accounts at Mercy Medical Center, Canton, OH.Grace is survived by one daughter – Andrea Hetrick, Reading, PA; two sons – A. Jonathan Stump and wife Susan, C. Jeffrey Stump and wife Pat, all reside in Canton, OH; seven grandchildren – Ashley Stump, Stephanie and Jessica Hetrick, Christopher, Patrick, Maria and Emily Stump; three sisters: Anne LaRocco (preceded in death) and survived by Rita Brumbaugh-Jackson (Canton), Sandra Cicari (Dover); one brother, preceded in death, Edward Roberto, Georgetown, OH.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at Basilica of St. John's the Baptist, Canton, OH., Very Reverend John E. Sheridan, STL-Rector. There will be a Calling Hour from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. before mass at Rossi Family Funeral Home, Canton, OH. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Canton, OH. If desired a memorial contribution in Grace Stump's memory may be made to the Basilica of St. John's the Baptist or Bethany Nursing Home, 626 34th Street N.W., Canton 44709.(ROSSI, 330-492-5830)