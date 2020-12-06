Grant Van Voorhis
Grant Wesley Van Voorhis, 80, from Canton, Ohio, but having spent his last 10 years of life in St. Louis, Missouri, succumbed to COVID-19 and a 56-year battle with Multiple Sclerosis on Nov. 15, 2020. His passing was swift and made comfortable by the staff at Delmar Gardens, his final home. Although not in the room, his wife of 61 years and his daughter were outside his window and were able to connect with Grant via telephone and to patch in his immediate family to say farewell. In the best interest of those Grant and his family love most, funeral services will be delayed until the risk of exposure to COVID by attending his service is diminished. Grant was born in Canton, Ohio to Oliver and Florence Van Voorhis, both deceased. He graduated from Glenwood High School Class of 1958 and had a life-long love of outdoor sports including hunting, fishing, biking, and basketball; spending time tending to his home and playing cards with those he loved. He retired from Diebold Safe & Lock Company in Canton, Ohio.
He is survived by his brothers, Victor (Janice) Van Voorhis and Jay (Sandy) Van Voorhis; his sister, Mary (Richard) Musisca; his wife, Patricia; children, Mark (Beth) Van Voorhis, Cheryl (Russell) Crooks and Carol Van Voorhis - deceased, Jill Albitar, Brook (Steve) Harless; grandchildren, Megan Van Voorhis, Zachery Van Voorhis, Jordan Crooks, Alex Van Voorhis, Lily Albitar, Violet Albitar, Olivia Crooks, Mason Lorenz-Harless, Brantley Harless and Weston Harless; and his great-grandchildren, Sophia Thompson and Wesley Van Voorhis. We will miss the sound of his laughter, the strategy of his card-playing prowess and the quiet love that he provided his family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society (nationalmssociety.org
).