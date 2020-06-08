Graydon "Mink" Adams
age 81, of Canton, Ohio, passed away June 6, 2020 in his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Mink was born in Navarre, Ohio to the late Myron and Hilda Adams. He is survived by his wife, Judi Adams of which he would have celebrated 60 years of marriage in July. Mink had three children: Vance (Dawn) Adams, Ann (Mike) Portilla and Kristie (Junior) Henry; eight grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren. Mink enjoyed many years of camping at Springwood Campground where he was affectionately referred to as Papo to his many friends and extended family. He was a member of the Navarre VFW and Massillon Eagles. A master carpenter throughout his life, he had the ability to build or repair anything and was always willing to lend time or knowledge on a project.
Per Mink's wishes there will be no services and a "Celebration of Life" will be announce at a later date. For those wishing to share a fond memory please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jun. 8, 2020.