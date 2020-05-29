Greer Griest Rideout



passed away on May 27, 2020 from respiratory issues and complications related to the Covid-19 virus. Greer was born in Willard, Ohio, moving to Massillon at an early age. She was a 1961 Washington High school graduate. She then went on to attend the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music on a vocal scholarship and later finished her degree in music education at Kent State University.



Greer made a difference in the lives of many students and families through the world of music. She began her teaching career at Springfield local and moved to Massillon City Schools at Longfellow Junior High, where she spent years developing young voices. She was proud of her many choirs that she took to vocal competitions, receiving only superior ratings. She was interim choir director for Washington High School for a year, successfully leading choirs to superior ratings. Upon her retirement she continued another 15 years as a vocal coach for Jackson Local schools, and taught privately at home. She directed church choirs at Grace UCC in Massillon and Zion Lutheran in North Canton. She was also an adjudicator for OMEA large group choral competitions at the district and state level.



Greer was preceded in death by her parents, R. Byron and Juanita (Chronister) Griest and her brother, Geoffrey Griest. She is survived by her son, Adam Rideout and brother, Gregory (Joan) Griest of Jackson Township.



The family will receive friends for public calling hours on Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in her name to the middle school choral department of the Massillon City Schools.



