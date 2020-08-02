1/1
Gregory A. Johnston
Gregory A.

Johnston

Age 63, of Sandyville, passed away Sat., Aug. 1, 2020. Born in Canton, a son of Nedra Johnston and the late Fred Johnston, he had been a life resident of East Sparta and Sandyville. Greg was a 1975 graduate of Sandy Valley High School and was a former truck driver for Williams Toyota Lift in East Sparta.

Preceded in death by his brothers, John and Bob Johnston. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Pam Garvin and a special niece, Tricia Dee Garvin.

According to his wishes, following cremation there will be no services. The Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330)866-9425

Published in The Repository on Aug. 2, 2020.
