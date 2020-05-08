Gregory Allen "Greg" Brewer
1984 - 2020
Gregory "Greg" Allen Brewer

age 35 of North Canton, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton. He was born Aug. 20, 1984 in Salem, son of George Brewer and Mary (Groff) Dann. Greg worked for FedEx and previously worked at Move It Now in Canton. He was active member of Greenford Christian Church, loved his Jeeps, rock climbing, enjoyed working on cars and giving tattoos. Greg truly enjoyed being with family.

Survivors include his mother, Mary (Steve) Dann of Largo, Fla; father, George Brewer of Salem; fiancé, Crystal Hamilton of North Canton; Crystal's children who he claimed as his own, William, Dakota, Kenzee and Damien Hamilton; sister, Hope Batman of Salem, Mary Beth Young of Salem and Tammy Fetterhoff of Orange Beach, Ala., and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. A son, Cameron; daughter, Angelise; grandparents, Robert and Mary Brewer and Marshall and Mary Bivens preceded him in death.

A private service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020 at Stark Memorial. There will be a live stream of the service on the funeral home Facebook page for those who are unable to attend. This will also be uploaded to Greg's obituary on the website. Greg gave the gift of life to many by providing organ donation. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial donations be made to Lifebanc, 4775 Richmond Rd., Cleveland, OH 44128. During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining our complimentary "Hugs from Home" program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home. Also, for those who are unable to attend the services are now able to share their respects and memories with the family with a recorded. video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs. To view Greg's obituary or send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

Stark Memorial Funeral Home, 330-332-5139

Published in The Repository on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Service
7:00 PM
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
STARK MEMORIAL, INC
1014 E. State St.,
Salem, OH 44460-2228
(330) 332-5139
