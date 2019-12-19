|
Gregory E. Roth
Age 70, was called to his Heavenly Home with his Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, December 16, 2019. He was born in Canton, on May 1, 1949 to Edward "Buster" Roth and Rosemary "Rosie" (Meek) Roth. Greg received his undergraduate degree in history and psychology at Malone University. He did graduate work in social and intellectual history at Bowling Green State University. He received a Master of Arts in Secondary Education at The University of Akron. He taught at Cuyahoga Falls High School for thirty-one years. During that time, he held numerous positions in the Cuyahoga Falls Education Association and was elected to two terms as president and vice-president. Over the years, Greg taught many subjects, including psychology and history. Greg was the Cuyahoga Falls High School student council advisor and leadership teacher for twenty of those years before retiring teacher emeritus in 2007. During his tenure, he received numerous teaching awards and was awarded the Sister Janice Ernest Student Council Advisor of the Year in 2002 from the Ohio Association of Student Councils. Greg was a member of Canton First Friends Church and has served in numerous lay positions for over forty years. He and Connie began teaching in the nursery and pre-school, and then the Jr. high boys Sunday school and Jr. high VBS. Greg also served on the administrative counsel. He has been teaching an Adult Bible Fellowship (Sunday school) class called "Growing Disciples" for twenty-five years. He firmly believes that Christians must stand up for those who cannot do for themselves. This would include individuals from conception to natural death. Jesus has commanded that we care for the least of His. The unborn and elderly are among those He commands to our care. Matthew 25:45 – ". . . Truly I tell you, whatever you did not do for one of the least of these, you did not do for me." (NIV-2011) It is because if this belief that Greg started serving on the Teachers Saving Children® Inc. of Ohio Board of Trustees in 2011 and began serving on the National Board of Trustees in September 2013.
Greg will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Connie; sons, William Martin, Jonathan Edward (Lindsey); grandchildren, Evan, Rosemary "Rosie", Penelope "Penny"; and many friends.
Family will receive friends on, Friday from 6 p.m.-8 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at First Friends Church, 5455 Market Ave N, Canton, OH 44714. Service to follow on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Teachers Saving Children® Inc. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 19, 2019