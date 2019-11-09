|
Gregory J. Foxx
age 68 passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from an extended illness. Greg was a graduate of Tuslaw High School in 1969 and served six years in the United States Air Force. He loved sports, any kind of physical fitness, and riding his Harley but most of all loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his children, James (Beth) Foxx, Kenneth (Tiffany) Foxx, and Alax Foxx. His sister, Teresa Foxx Schonauer, and brother, Ritchie Foxx, 11 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Dellaura Foxx, first wife Kay Snyder Foxx, second wife Donna Davis Foxx. Greg will be missed dearly by his family but knowing that he is healthy, happy, and strong again in heaven has given everyone a sense of peace.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimers Assocation in honor of Greg's memory.
A graveside ceremony will be held for family and friends with a celebration of Greg's life to follow.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 9, 2019