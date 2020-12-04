Gregory L. Courter
loving father of two children, passed away at the age of 68, on Friday, November 27, 2020. Greg was born on December 28, 1951, in Canton, OH, to George and Alberta Courter. Graduate of Central Catholic High. He made his First skydive on March 23, 1976 at age 24, he earned his Master Rigging license and met his future wife Vivian Hostetler in 1978 they married in 1979. Greg retired on June 8, 1986 making 1785 jumps as a professional skydiver. Working as a heat treater, and caring for mentally disabled, until retiring in 2016. Greg enjoyed going to the shooting range with his two sons, and working on his Classic 69 Camaro.
Spending the last 21 years with the love of his life, Wilsey (Pam) Bradford. Greg was preceded in death by his father, George, and his mother, Alberta. He is survived by his Life Partner, Pam of the household. Son, William Courter (Chelsea) of Massillon, and Daniel Courter (Chelsea) of East Canton, and two grandchildren, Karrigan, and Carly.
The family will receive guest on Sunday, December 6, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W., North Canton, Ohio 44720. Due to the surrounding condition of Covid-19 masks are required. In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Jude's Hospital or, American Cancer Society
