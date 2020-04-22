|
|
Gregory "Willy" Macris
Age 90 of North Canton, passed away Sunday afternoon. Born in Canton to the late Michael and Irene (Curly) Macris, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 60 years Donna (Stephanic) Macris, brothers Nick, George, Lester, sisters Mary Chessler, and Clara Masse. He was a graduate of Timken Vocational High School. Gregory was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Senior Citizens of Holy Trinity, William McKinley Masonic Lodge #431, and the Eastern Star. He was a retired Navy veteran and worked at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company for over 25 years. An avid golfer, Gregory got his first hole in one on Tannenhauf Golf Course at the age of 89. He enjoyed watching all his grandchildren's activities and sporting events throughout their years.
He is survived by his daughter, Lauri (Ed) Tondra; three grandchildren, Krystin, Megan, and Jason Tondra; and sister, Helen (Ron) Carnahan.
Due to COVID-19 a private service will be held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church with Rev. Fr. Nicholas Halkias officiating. Entombment will be in Northlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Gregory's name may be made to .
Published in The Repository on Apr. 22, 2020