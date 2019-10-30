Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Gretchen "Myrtle" Taylor

Gretchen "Myrtle" Taylor

79, passed away on Oct. 26, 2019. She was born on Feb. 3, 1940 the daughter of the late Earl amd Gretchen Mayle. She retired from Suarez Corp. after 24 years of service. Myrtle was a faithful and life-long member of the Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall. She enjoyed reading and in her younger years dancing. She touched many lives with her loving and caring heart. Myrtle had many achievements but her greatest was her love for her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Russell Taylor; sister, Maxine; and brothers, Gerald, and Richard. Myrtle is survived by her loving family, children, Anestasgia Taylor, Tani (Emma) Taylor, Victoria Taylor, Zerrick (Tammy) Taylor; grandchildren, Shane, Courtney (Corey), Seth (Brittany), and Shawna; great-granddaughter, Emerie; brothers, Fleming and Earl; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL) where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. Interment will take place at Evergreen memorial Gardens. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 30, 2019
