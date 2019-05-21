|
|
Guido Ianni
age 86, of Louisville, OH passed away Saturday May 18, 2019 after a period of declining health. Guido was born in Calabria, Italy on September 22, 1932 to the late Vincenzo and Emilia (Porco) Ianni. He immigrated to the United States as an American Citizen, arriving on Ellis Island in 1947, accompanied by his mother and 2 brothers. There they were met by his father, who had earlier become an American Citizen. Guido was a brick mason and a member of Bricklayers Union Local #6. He was retired from Republic Engineered Steel and a former employee of The Timken Co. He was an army veteran, serving in Europe during the Korean Conflict. He was an avid golfer and traveled worldwide fulfilling his passion. He was a member of the Golf Collectors Society for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Ianni. Guido is survived by his wife of 50 years, Janet (Ehlers) Ianni; four daughters, Christine Ianni, Linda (Tony) Gambow, Jennifer (Greg) Prasco and Julie (Brian) Lather; a brother, Ernest (Helen) Ianni; six grandchildren, Nick, Rachel, Josh, Sarah, Cameron and Caleb; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 10:30 am Thursday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Chaplin Matthew Doerle officiating. Calling hours will be from 6-8pm Wednesday evening at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to St. Joseph Senior Living Center, 2308 Reno Dr., Louisville, Ohio 44641 or Crossroads Hospice 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Uniontown, OH 44685. Online condolences may be left at
www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier – Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on May 21, 2019