Guido Ianni
Funeral services will be 10:30 am Thursday at
Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Chaplin
Matthew Doerle officiating. Calling hours will be from 6-8pm (TONIGHT) Wednesday evening at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to St. Joseph Senior Living Center, 2308 Reno Dr., Louisville, Ohio 44641 or Crossroads Hospice 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Uniontown, OH 44685. Online condolences may be left at
www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier – Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on May 22, 2019
