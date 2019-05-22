Home

POWERED BY

Services
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GUIDO IANNI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GUIDO IANNI


1932 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
GUIDO IANNI Obituary
Guido Ianni

Funeral services will be 10:30 am Thursday at

Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Chaplin

Matthew Doerle officiating. Calling hours will be from 6-8pm (TONIGHT) Wednesday evening at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to St. Joseph Senior Living Center, 2308 Reno Dr., Louisville, Ohio 44641 or Crossroads Hospice 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Uniontown, OH 44685. Online condolences may be left at

www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier – Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on May 22, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.