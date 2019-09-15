|
Guido Nardecchia
83, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, following a brief illness. He came to this country from Monticchio, Italy and built a life and family, filled with love and steady values. Retired from Ford Motor Company, he is preceded in death by his son Anthony; his parents, Enrico and Dora.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 60 years, Catherine; son, David (Margaret); daughter, Christine; two grandchildren, Maria (Kyle) and Isabella; one great-grandchild, Skylar; brother, Richard (Jan); step grandson, Shawn; and great-granddaughter, Ryleigh; and a remarkable community of nieces; nephews; extended family; friends; and neighbors from around the globe.
It was Guido's wish to have a private ceremony and burial. Family and friends who wish to celebrate his life are invited to a luncheon at Skyland Pines Banquet Center on Saturday, September 21st., from 12 noon to 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to either the Santa Clara Monastery http://www.poorclares.org /or the Crossroads Hospice Foundation https://crhcf.org/. His family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to the many caregivers from Crossroads Hospice and Comfort Keepers of Canton, as well as the family members, friends and neighbors who surrounded him and his family with loving support. You may add your condolences on our website:
