Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:45 PM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gus Nickolas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gus Nickolas


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gus Nickolas Obituary
Gus Nickolas

died peacefully of natural causes in the presence of his children at Mercy Hospital, Feb. 15, 2019. The son of Greek immigrants, born and raised in Canton, he began working as a truck driver at Sugardale. Gus rose up through the ranks of the Teamsters Union and retired as President of Teamsters Local 92. An avid sportsman, he won trophies in golf and was elected to the Amateur Softball Hall of Fame. His greatest joy in life was his family, and he was a loving son, sibling, husband and father.

He leaves behind five children; 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three siblings. Gus was preceded in death by his loving wife, Juanita, and he will be buried at her side in Forest Hill Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, Feb. 20th from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home with services to follow at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , .

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.