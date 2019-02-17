|
Gus Nickolas
died peacefully of natural causes in the presence of his children at Mercy Hospital, Feb. 15, 2019. The son of Greek immigrants, born and raised in Canton, he began working as a truck driver at Sugardale. Gus rose up through the ranks of the Teamsters Union and retired as President of Teamsters Local 92. An avid sportsman, he won trophies in golf and was elected to the Amateur Softball Hall of Fame. His greatest joy in life was his family, and he was a loving son, sibling, husband and father.
He leaves behind five children; 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three siblings. Gus was preceded in death by his loving wife, Juanita, and he will be buried at her side in Forest Hill Cemetery.
Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, Feb. 20th from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home with services to follow at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , .
Published in The Repository on Feb. 17, 2019