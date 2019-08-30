Home

Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-9644
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church
Gust Goutras


1948 - 2019
Gust Goutras Obituary
Gust Goutras

Of North Canton, passed away after a short illness. Gust was a graduate of the University Of Akron School Of Law, an attorney and former Magistrate for the Stark County Probate Court; past President of the Stark County Bar Association, speaker on probate caselaw for the Ohio State Bar Association and Stark County Bar Association, served on the Board of Governors for the Ohio State Bar Association, and served in the U.S. Marine Corp. Woodworking and traveling to Sanibel Island were his passions. Gust was a 33rd Degree Scottish Rite Mason and a Past District Deputy Grand Master.

Gust was preceded in death by his son, Benjamin; his parents, John and Anna Goutras; brothers, Nicholas and George Koutras; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Richard and Gladys Sewell. Survived by his wife, Lora L. Goutras; brother and sister-in-law, Anthony and Janice Koutras; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Charles and Jane Sewell; and Douglas and Teresa Sewell; sisters-in-law, Theana Koutras and Georgia Koutras; cousins, GiGi and John Tsikles; and his nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church. A masonic funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's Hospital Medical Center of Akron Hematology-Oncology Unit.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 30, 2019
