Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
4:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map

Guy E. Betts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Guy E. Betts Obituary
Guy E. Betts

52, passed away on February 17, 2020 due to an auto accident. Guy was a graduate of Canton South High School.

He was preceded in death by his father Cary M. Betts; grandparents Guy and Verna Betts; grandfather Carl McCartney and great grandmother Florence McCartney. He is survived by his mother Connie Betts; brother Gregory and Dee Betts; nephews John, Cody and Zachary Betts; step nephews Joey and Jake Hider; step nieces Brandy and Perry Carlisle; aunts, uncles, cousins and his childhood best friend Scott Girard.

A service will be held at 4 PM on Sunday February 23, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL with Amy Jo Riley officiating. Family and friends may visit from 3-4 PM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Reed Funeral Home. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed, 330-477-671
Published in The Repository on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Guy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -