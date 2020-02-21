|
|
Guy E. Betts
52, passed away on February 17, 2020 due to an auto accident. Guy was a graduate of Canton South High School.
He was preceded in death by his father Cary M. Betts; grandparents Guy and Verna Betts; grandfather Carl McCartney and great grandmother Florence McCartney. He is survived by his mother Connie Betts; brother Gregory and Dee Betts; nephews John, Cody and Zachary Betts; step nephews Joey and Jake Hider; step nieces Brandy and Perry Carlisle; aunts, uncles, cousins and his childhood best friend Scott Girard.
A service will be held at 4 PM on Sunday February 23, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL with Amy Jo Riley officiating. Family and friends may visit from 3-4 PM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Reed Funeral Home. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed, 330-477-671
Published in The Repository on Feb. 21, 2020