Guy Roger Tausch

Guy Roger Tausch Obituary
Guy Roger Tausch

On Wednesday, January 22, 2020, Guy Tausch age 61, went home to be with the Lord while surrounded by his family, following an extended illness.

The family will be hosting an open-house, Celebration of Life on February 1, 2020, from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. at La Pizzaria, Room B, located at 3656 Dressler Rd NW, Canton, OH 44718. Memorial Donations may be made in Guy's name, to the wonderful team at Stark Parks – Wildlife Conservation Center on Genoa Ave. in Massillon, Ohio. Condolences and special memories can be shared at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.

Published in The Repository on Jan. 28, 2020
