Gwendolyn C. Roseage 77 of Canton died Tuesday, August 25, 2020 following an extended illness. Born January 29, 1943 in Alvy, WV to the late Groff and Vivian (Baker) Starkey. She was a Canton resident most of her life. Gwen was a member of Northwest Church of Christ and Stepping Stones.Survived by her husband of 52 years, Harry E. Rose; two sons and daughters-in-law, Whitney and Amy Rose, Nathan and Alison Rose; one daughter and son-in-law, Deirdre and Jon Vaught; four grandchildren, Cailin, Elise, Clay and Silas; one sister and brother-in-law, Penny and Commander George Wallace; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Dr Ted and Terri Starkey, Mark Starkey, Grady and Debbie Starkey; several nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11:00 am in Creighton Ridge Cemetery, Monroe County, Ohio. Memorial donations may be made to Northwest Church of Christ.Kreighbaum-Sanders330-484-2525