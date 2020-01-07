|
H. Wayne Sexton
Age 79, of Minerva, died Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Aultman Hospital. He was born February 6, 1940 in Fullerton, Ky. to Lerman and Rosetta (Ratliff) Sexton. He was a crane operator for Republic Steel for 30 years. He served in the US Navy and was a lifetime member of the Carrollton VFW #3301 and a member of the Augusta Lodge #504 F&AM.
He is survived by his wife, M. Ellen (Stevens) Sexton whom he married October 27, 1962. Four daughters, Terri (Drew) Brotherton of Minerva, Becky (Howe) Cayton of Minerva, Kathy Carver of East Rochester, Tina (Rick) Martin of East Rochester; a sister, Judy (Kenny) Fry of Canton; a brother, Lerman Sexton of Canton; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by a son-in-law, Kenny Carver.
Funeral services with full military honors will be Thursday at 6:00 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Gabe Norris officiating. Calling hours will be 4-6 p.m. prior to the services. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at
www.gotschallfuneralhome.com
Gotschall-Hutchison
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Jan. 7, 2020