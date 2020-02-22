Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Sunset Hill Burial Park
5001 Everhard Rd NW.
Canton, OH
H. Zach Wilt Jr.


1931 - 2020
H. Zach Wilt Jr. Obituary
H. Zach Wilt Jr.

89, passed away on Feb. 18, 2020. He was born on Jan. 11, 1931 the son of the late Harry and Goldie Wilt. Zach proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He retired in 1988 from the Timken Company. He was a life long member of the GOP and the YMCA of North Canton. Zach won many awards and was a champion handball player. Zach enjoyed being with his friends at John's Bar & Grille especially at breakfast.

A graveside service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at Sunset Hill Burial Park, 5001 Everhard Rd NW., Canton. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 22, 2020
