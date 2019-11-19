|
Hanceford Berry "HB" Carter, Sr.
age 90, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on November 16, 2019, at Amherst Meadows Nursing Home, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Canton on November 2, 1929 to the late Lonnie M. and Amelia M. Carter. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1948 where he met his high school sweetheart, Henrietta Mae Syler, and would have celebrated their 67th anniversary on December 7th. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1948-1952 and retired from the Diebold Company. God blessed H.B. with a beautiful singing voice which was a blessing to so many beginning in his high school years in the Lincoln High School Choir under Ruth Cogan, and the Lincoln Alumni Choir. He also sang in the Lowell UCC Church Choir and Canton Men's Chorus for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Lonnie M. Carter, Jr. Survivors include his wife, Henrietta; brothers, Charles W. (Barb) Carter; son, H. Berry (Peggy) Carter Jr.; daughters, Paulette Carter and Laura Stanton; grandchildren, Carrie Carter, Melissa Schneiders, Gabriel and Julie Stanton; great-grandchildren, Tristan Mudge, Ethan and Brady Harrer and Taylor Schneiders.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday (TONIGHT) from 6-8 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL, 705 Raff Road SW., Canton. Celebration of his life will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral with his son, Pastor Berry Carter officiating. An additional visitation will also be held one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to Hammer and Nails, 1404-7th Street NW, Canton, Ohio 44703. The family would like to give a heart-felt thank you to Amherst Meadows and Dr. Perry and Dr. David for their years of loving and personal care, as well as Aultman Hospice Staff. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 19, 2019