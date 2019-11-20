|
|
|
Hanceford Berry "HB" Carter, Sr.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday (TONIGHT) from 6-8 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL, 705 Raff Road SW., Canton. Celebration of his life will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral with his son, Pastor Berry Carter officiating. An additional visitation will also be held one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to Hammer and Nails, 1404-7th Street NW, Canton, Ohio 44703. The family would like to give a heart-felt thank you to Amherst Meadows and Dr. Perry and Dr. David for their years of loving and personal care, as well as Aultman Hospice Staff. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 20, 2019